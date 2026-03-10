MacBook Neo Unboxing Videos Shared Ahead of Launch Day
The first MacBook Neo unboxing videos were shared today by selected YouTube channels, ahead of the laptop launching on Wednesday.
Regardless of whether you choose Blush, Citrus, Indigo, or Silver, the MacBook Neo comes with a white USB-C charging cable in the box. In all regions except the UK and the EU, Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter is also included in the box. As has been the case for a few years now, however, Apple stickers are no longer provided.
We have rounded up some of the unboxing videos below.
Benchmarks for the new MacBook Neo surfaced today, and unsurprisingly, CPU performance is almost identical to the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Neo uses the same 6-core A18 Pro chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it has one fewer GPU core.
The MacBook Neo earned a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668, along with a Metal score of 31286.
Here's how the...