MacBook Neo Unboxing Videos Shared Ahead of Launch Day

The first MacBook Neo unboxing videos were shared today by selected YouTube channels, ahead of the laptop launching on Wednesday.

Regardless of whether you choose Blush, Citrus, Indigo, or Silver, the MacBook Neo comes with a white USB-C charging cable in the box. In all regions except the UK and the EU, Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter is also included in the box. As has been the case for a few years now, however, Apple stickers are no longer provided.

We have rounded up some of the unboxing videos below.







DEMinSoCAL
8 hours ago at 06:27 am
If a video has an image of the reviewer with some corny surprised or sad or any other overdramatic look on their face, I move along. So dumb...
Mac Fly (film)
8 hours ago at 06:35 am
Guys, unboxing videos are no excuse to vent your life frustrations here. Get over yourself. No one is forcing you to watch. Do some meditation, join a gym, play a sport or go for a walk in nature. Life is great and you are lucky to be alive. Find something that gives you joy in life and quit negging on everything.
McNoise
8 hours ago at 06:30 am
And the hype machine cranks up once more … high-gloss influencer blah blah blah
delsoul
7 hours ago at 07:11 am
Would be nice if Apple gave a ‘peasant’ commoner person early access one of these days to do an unboxing so it’s it’s a REAL unboxing, not just some hyped up, paid promotion basically. The social influencer is really starting to get old these days and people are getting tired the QVC Home Shopping Network style videos
tonmischa
8 hours ago at 06:18 am
Karl Conrad's review just made me realize that the new wallpaper actually says "Mac".
thatguywill
4 hours ago at 09:53 am

If a video has an image of the reviewer with some corny surprised or sad or any other overdramatic look on their face, I move along. So dumb...
Completely agree, I can’t stand this new standard of YouTube video covers, its become so normalised it’s weird.
