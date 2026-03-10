Skip to Content

MacBook Neo Will Have Day One Software Update

by

Customers planning to get a new MacBook Neo tomorrow will need to install a day one update. Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.3.2, which is available for the new Mac.

MacBook Neo Feature Pastel 1
According to Apple's release notes for ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3.2, it includes bug fixes and security updates. Apple will likely require the software to be installed during the ‌MacBook Neo‌ setup process.

As of yesterday, there is also a version of the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 beta that's compatible with the ‌MacBook Neo‌, and also Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models.

The ‌MacBook Neo‌ is set to launch on March 11, with the first customers who pre-ordered receiving their shipments. Apple retail locations worldwide will also have stock of the new device.

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat
WarmWinterHat
2 hours ago at 11:51 am

The day one update will probably dumb it down for the folks in Columbus. What a dysfunctional school.
You're going to have provide some context.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Hank001
3 hours ago at 11:10 am
And people say this laptop isn't fast¡
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
3 hours ago at 10:58 am
Fine with me, getting mine tomorrow
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tywebb13
3 hours ago at 11:05 am
build number is 25D2140

ipsw:

https://updates.cdn-apple.com/2026WinterFCS/fullrestores/047-94879/40A2B65E-4E49-4EAA-8BEC-62A305007488/UniversalMac_26.3.2_25D2140_Restore.ipsw

full installer:

https://swcdn.apple.com/content/downloads/24/35/047-94768-A_ZZXLGKDRHB/e4ehfk9oftcepxzqwc5k8so03dj7c0i8vf/InstallAssistant.pkg
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
3 hours ago at 11:18 am
Don't most new hardware releases have a day one software update? I assume the assembly and initial setup from apple, for any hardware, happens a good amount of time before delivery, so yeah, there's going to be updates.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
TSloper74
3 hours ago at 11:20 am
Why is this even a story? Would you rather you have issues linger for weeks? First world problems.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments