MacBook Neo Will Have Day One Software Update
Customers planning to get a new MacBook Neo tomorrow will need to install a day one update. Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.3.2, which is available for the new Mac.
According to Apple's release notes for macOS Tahoe 26.3.2, it includes bug fixes and security updates. Apple will likely require the software to be installed during the MacBook Neo setup process.
As of yesterday, there is also a version of the macOS Tahoe 26.4 beta that's compatible with the MacBook Neo, and also Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models.
The MacBook Neo is set to launch on March 11, with the first customers who pre-ordered receiving their shipments. Apple retail locations worldwide will also have stock of the new device.
Popular Stories
Apple this week unveiled seven products, including an iPhone 17e, an iPad Air with the M4 chip, updated MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, a new Studio Display, a higher-end Studio Display XDR, and an all-new MacBook Neo that starts at just $599.
iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic...
Apple is planning to launch an all-new "MacBook Ultra" model this year, featuring an OLED display, touchscreen, and a higher price point, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
Gurman revealed the information in his latest "Power On" newsletter. While Apple has been widely expected to launch new M6-series MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, touchscreen functionality, and a new, thinner design...
Benchmarks for the new MacBook Neo surfaced today, and unsurprisingly, CPU performance is almost identical to the iPhone 16 Pro. The MacBook Neo uses the same 6-core A18 Pro chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro, but it has one fewer GPU core.
The MacBook Neo earned a single-core score of 3461 and a multi-core score of 8668, along with a Metal score of 31286.
Here's how the...