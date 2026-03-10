MacBook Neo Will Have Day One Software Update

Customers planning to get a new MacBook Neo tomorrow will need to install a day one update. Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.3.2, which is available for the new Mac.



According to Apple's release notes for ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.3.2, it includes bug fixes and security updates. Apple will likely require the software to be installed during the ‌MacBook Neo‌ setup process.

As of yesterday, there is also a version of the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 beta that's compatible with the ‌MacBook Neo‌, and also Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models.

The ‌MacBook Neo‌ is set to launch on March 11, with the first customers who pre-ordered receiving their shipments. Apple retail locations worldwide will also have stock of the new device.