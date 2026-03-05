Apple's Brand New M4 iPad Air Gets First Cash Discount at Best Buy, Up to $50 Off

It's Apple pre-order week, and we've already covered all of the offers you can find on iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. In addition to these deals, Best Buy is providing $40 in savings on the new 128GB Wi-Fi M4 iPad Air, with My Best Buy Plus/Total members getting an extra $10 off.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With this discount, all shoppers can get the 128GB Wi-Fi M4 iPad Air for $559.00, down from $599.00. If you have a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, you can get the tablet for $549.00.

Otherwise, Best Buy is offering $50 discounts on all other models of the M4 iPad Air, but these require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership. Only the 128GB models have a discount available to all shoppers.

