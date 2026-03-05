Skip to Content

Apple's Brand New M4 iPad Air Gets First Cash Discount at Best Buy, Up to $50 Off

by

It's Apple pre-order week, and we've already covered all of the offers you can find on iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. In addition to these deals, Best Buy is providing $40 in savings on the new 128GB Wi-Fi M4 iPad Air, with My Best Buy Plus/Total members getting an extra $10 off.

m4 ipad air new purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With this discount, all shoppers can get the 128GB Wi-Fi M4 iPad Air for $559.00, down from $599.00. If you have a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership, you can get the tablet for $549.00.

$40 OFF
M4 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $559.00

$40 OFF
M4 iPad Air (128GB Cell) for $709.00

Otherwise, Best Buy is offering $50 discounts on all other models of the M4 iPad Air, but these require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership. Only the 128GB models have a discount available to all shoppers.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
1 day ago at 07:28 am

Apple's Brand New M4 iPad Air Gets First Cash Discount at Best Buy, Up to $50 Off
No discount if you're not paying in cash?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthAboveAllElse Avatar
TruthAboveAllElse
21 hours ago at 09:42 am

No discount if you're not paying in cash?
It’s an unfortunate article title.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LordArchie Avatar
LordArchie
23 hours ago at 07:44 am

No discount if you're not paying in cash?
Thought the same, since "Cash Discounting" is becoming more of a thing these days
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
U
Unregistered 4U
22 hours ago at 08:44 am
In that image, even though they have access to Numbers and actual charting, they hand drew the bar charts? I think about that every time I see it LOL!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
svish
7 hours ago at 12:00 am
Though not a huge discount, it is good to see some form of discount on day 1. Think there will be more discounts in the future.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments