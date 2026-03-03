Apple Debuts M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips

Apple today unveiled the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, featuring a new Fusion Architecture.

The chips are made using a new Apple-designed Fusion Architecture, which combines two dies into a single system on a chip (SoC).

Both chips feature a new 18-core CPU architecture, including six high-performance cores that Apple now calls "super cores." They are joined by 12 all-new performance cores optimized for power efficiency. Together, they boost CPU performance by up to 30%.

More to follow...