Apple Stores Temporarily Closed in the United Arab Emirates

by

Apple has temporarily closed all five of its retail stores in the United Arab Emirates, including three locations in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai.

Apple Dubai Mall 2Apple Store at the Dubai Mall

All five of the stores will remain closed through at least Tuesday, March 3, according to Apple's website. This aligns with the Emirati government recommending that companies in the private sector take measures to avoid the presence of workers in open areas, if and where possible, from Sunday, March 1 until Tuesday, March 3.

One of Apple's shuttered stores is at the Dubai Mall, near the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper. A sign says the store will remain closed "until further notice."

The other closed stores are at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, and at the Yas Mall, Al Jimi Mall, and Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Internally, Apple says the stores are closed due to a "safety situation," according to a source familiar with the matter. The closures come amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Apple did not respond to our request for comment.

