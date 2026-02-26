What's Coming in the M5 MacBook Air

Along with the low-cost MacBook, Apple could introduce a refreshed version of the MacBook Air next week. Most of the focus will be on the new machine, but the ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to get some useful internal updates.

M5 Chip

The next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will adopt the M5 chip, which Apple already introduced in the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models that came out last year.

Apple's M5 chip uses third-generation 3-nanometer technology, and it features up to a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU with 3.5x faster performance than the M4 chip.

The M5's multithreaded CPU performance is up to 15 percent faster than the M4, and it offers 30 percent faster GPU performance. Apple added a Neural Accelerator to each GPU core to improve the speeds of GPU-based AI workloads. Unified memory bandwidth is 153GB/s, which is close to a 30 percent improvement over the M4's memory bandwidth. Unified memory architecture lets the chip use a single memory pool for running AI models on device, boosting GPU performance, and improving multithreaded performance in apps, so an upgrade there is meaningful. RAM will continue to start at 16GB, with 24GB and 32GB available as upgrade options.

Third-generation ray-tracing, second-generation dynamic caching, and enhanced shader cores bring improvements to gaming and other system-intensive tasks. An updated 16-core Neural Engine is more energy efficient than before, so we could see battery life improvements.

Storage tiers are likely to stay the same, starting at 256GB with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB available as upgrade options.



Design

The ‌MacBook Air‌ got a design overhaul in 2022, and there are no signs that Apple is planning for an updated chassis in 2026. Apple often uses the same design for several years before updating, and design refreshes are usually tied to major new features.

There are rumors that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will get an OLED display sometime after Apple launches new ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with OLED technology in late 2026, so we could be waiting for OLED before we get another major design update.

We're expecting Apple to release the same 13-inch and 15-inch size options in 2026. Both will feature the same aluminum unibody design and fanless thermal system, along with a Retina LCD display.

The ‌MacBook Air‌ is likely to continue to offer two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, and the same speaker, microphone, and camera setup.



Pricing

‌MacBook Air‌ pricing is not expected to change, and it should continue to start at $1,099. There is a possibility that memory upgrades will be more expensive due to DRAM shortages that have driven prices up.



Release Date

Apple CEO Tim Cook teased product announcements that are set to start on Monday, so we could see the ‌MacBook Air‌ as soon as next week.