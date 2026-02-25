iPhone 17 Pro Gets 24x Zoom With Sandmarc's New Tetraprism Lens

California-based accessory maker Sandmarc has launched a new Tetraprism 72mm Lens for iPhone that adds 3x optical magnification on top of the iPhone 17 Pro's built-in tetraprism telephoto camera.



The iPhone 17 Pro's 48 MP Fusion Telephoto offers a true 4× optical zoom at a 100mm equivalent focal length. When combined with Sandmarc's 72mm lens, which adds genuine optical magnification on top, it can extend effective zoom up to 24x on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to Sandmarc, users get 12x optical zoom at full 48MP resolution, or up to 24x at 24MP.

Sandmarc claims the multi-element, multi-coated glass construction preserves sharpness and color accuracy at a distance while reducing flare. The company also says the optical compression effect is perfect for landscapes, cityscapes, and wildlife, or the sort of tight, layered look you'd normally need a dedicated camera to achieve.

The 72mm lens sits alongside Sandmarc's existing 48mm model, which offers 2x magnification. Both mount directly to the tetraprism camera, but they do require a third-party pro camera app like Halide or Blackmagic Camera, since Apple's stock Camera app may automatically switch lenses.

The lens is also compatible with the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with zoom reach topping out at 15x on those models. The lens itself weighs 180 grams and integrates with Sandmarc's case and filter mount system. The 72mm lens costs $299, while the 48mm model is priced at $249. Both can be ordered from Sandmarc's website.