Xiaomi's Rumored 'iOS Bridge' to Bring Better Apple Device Connectivity

Xiaomi will introduce a new software update at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) that will reportedly improve connectivity between its own devices and Apple products.



Alongside the debut of the Xiaomi 17 series, its HyperOS 3.1 update is said to include a new "iOS Bridge" for smoother connectivity between the two platforms. According to GizChina, the features tipped include the following:



Enhanced AirPods integration: AirPods to integrate better with Xiaomi devices, showing battery levels and offering enhanced controls, similar to how they work with Apple devices.

Direct file sharing between iPhone and Xiaomi: A fast, wireless transfer feature enabling file sharing between iPhones and Xiaomi devices without relying on third-party apps.

If the features do drop in Barcelona during MWC, which runs from March 2 to March 5, it'll be another notable win for people who own an iPhone and AirPods as well as a Xiaomi phone, laptop or tablet. In 2025, Xiaomi held a 16% share of the European smartphone market, according to Omdia.