MacRumors Turns 26: Here's What Our Readers Thought About the iPod, iPhone, and More
MacRumors turns 26 today, and we want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has read and supported our website over the years.
MacRumors was founded by Arnold Kim on February 24, 2000, while he was a medical student, and it has since become one of the world's most popular Apple news websites. Kim was profiled in The New York Times in 2008. Coincidentally, we share our birthday with Steve Jobs, who would have turned 71 years old today.
Our website has been around for many major Apple product announcements, including the iPod, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.
Here are the forum threads for each product:
- iPod on October 23, 2001
- Mac mini on January 11, 2005
- iPod shuffle on January 11, 2005
- iPod nano on September 7, 2005
- MacBook Pro on January 10, 2006
- Mac Pro on August 7, 2006
- Apple TV on January 9, 2007
- iPhone on January 9, 2007
- iPod touch on September 5, 2007
- MacBook Air on January 15, 2008
- iPad on January 27, 2010
- iPhone 4 on June 7, 2010
- Apple Watch on September 9, 2014
- AirPods on September 7, 2016
- HomePod on June 5, 2017
- iPhone X on September 12, 2017
- AirPods Pro on October 28, 2019
- HomePod mini on October 13, 2020
- AirPods Max on December 8, 2020
- AirTag on April 20, 2021
- Mac Studio on March 8, 2022
- Apple Vision Pro on June 5, 2023
