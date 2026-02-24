MacRumors Turns 26: Here's What Our Readers Thought About the iPod, iPhone, and More

by

MacRumors turns 26 today, and we want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has read and supported our website over the years.

MR Turns 26 Feature
MacRumors was founded by Arnold Kim on February 24, 2000, while he was a medical student, and it has since become one of the world's most popular Apple news websites. Kim was profiled in The New York Times in 2008. Coincidentally, we share our birthday with Steve Jobs, who would have turned 71 years old today.

Our website has been around for many major Apple product announcements, including the iPod, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.

Here are the forum threads for each product:

Tag: MacRumors

Popular Stories

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Apple Reportedly Plans to Unveil at Least Five New Products Next Week

Sunday February 22, 2026 9:48 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will have a three-day stretch of product announcements from Monday, March 2 through Wednesday, March 4. In total, he expects Apple to introduce "at least five products." Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A week ago, Apple invited selected journalists and content creators to an "Apple Experience" in...
Read Full Article132 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3.1 Update for iPhones Coming Soon as 'Apple Experience' Nears

Sunday February 22, 2026 5:29 pm PST by
Apple's software engineers are testing iOS 26.3.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. iOS 26.3.1 should be a minor update that fixes bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, and it will likely be released within the next two weeks. Last month, Apple released iOS 26.2.1 with bug fixes and support for the second-generation...
Read Full Article47 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday February 20, 2026 3:21 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

Apple is Testing These iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable iPhone Colors

Sunday February 22, 2026 8:41 am PST by
The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is red, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Specifically, he said that Apple is testing a "deep red" finish for the two devices. If this rumor materializes, it would be the first time that the Pro and Pro Max models ever come in red, and the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first...
Read Full Article103 comments
Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink

Apple's Low-Cost Colorful MacBook: All the Rumors

Friday February 20, 2026 2:37 pm PST by
Apple has been developing a more affordable version of the MacBook, and it's rumored to be launching in under two weeks. This is going to be one of Apple's most unique Macs, because there hasn't really been anything quite like it before. We've rounded up everything we know about the low-cost MacBook ahead of its March debut. Design Rumors about the MacBook's design make it sound a lot...
Read Full Article276 comments