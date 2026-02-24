MacRumors Turns 26: Here's What Our Readers Thought About the iPod, iPhone, and More

MacRumors turns 26 today, and we want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has read and supported our website over the years.



MacRumors was founded by Arnold Kim on February 24, 2000, while he was a medical student, and it has since become one of the world's most popular Apple news websites. Kim was profiled in The New York Times in 2008. Coincidentally, we share our birthday with Steve Jobs, who would have turned 71 years old today.

Our website has been around for many major Apple product announcements, including the iPod, MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.

Here are the forum threads for each product: