Perplexity Abandons AI Advertising Strategy Over Trust Worries
AI company Perplexity is stepping away from advertising over concerns that it will erode user trust, despite moves by rivals to introduce ads as an alternative money-making strategy.
Perplexity was one of the first AI services to embrace ads in 2024, after it ran tests where sponsored answers appeared under the chatbot's answers. That approach however was phased out last year, and executives at the company now say they don't plan to revisit it, according to the Financial Times.
"A user needs to believe this is the best possible answer, to keep using the product and be willing to pay for it," a Perplexity executive told the publication.
The report follows OpenAI's move earlier this month to show ads to ChatGPT users who have a free account or a low-cost Go subscription. OpenAI has said ads will not influence the answers that ChatGPT provides, nor will it provide advertisers with content from ChatGPT conversations.
Anthropic, the makers of Claude, recently mocked OpenAI for its decision to show ads to users and has said it has no plans to do the same. The company argues that including ads in Claude would not be in line with its mission of creating a helpful assistant for work and deep thinking, and that users should not need to second-guess whether an AI is being helpful or "subtly steering the conversation towards something monetizable."
Google features advertising in AI mode and in its AI Overviews summaries on traditional search results. However, Google has not introduced ads into its Gemini chatbot so far.
Ad strategies are one way that AI companies have been looking at as a way to generate revenue from users and reassure investors while spending heavily to train and operate large language models. Meanwhile, the cost of training and running large language models continues to climb, with no profit to show for it.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced a "special Apple Experience" in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET.
Apple invited select members of the media to the event in three major cities around the world. It is simply described as a "special Apple Experience," and there is no further information about what it may entail. The invitation features a 3D Apple logo design...
Apple plans to release an iPhone 17e and an iPad Air with an M4 chip "in the coming weeks," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple retail employees say that inventory of the iPhone 16e has basically dried out and the iPad Air is seeing shortages as well," said Gurman. "I've been expecting new versions of both (iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air) in the coming weeks."...
Apple on Monday invited selected journalists and content creators to a "special Apple Experience" on Wednesday, March 4 in New York, London, and Shanghai.
At an Apple Experience, attendees are typically given the opportunity to try out Apple's latest hardware or software. Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio last month, for example, some content creators attended an Apple Experience...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models "won't be a big update," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will "represent minor tweaks from last year's iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max." He compared the upgrade to Apple's past practice of appending the letter "S" to its more minor...
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still seven months away, an analyst has revealed five new features the devices will allegedly have.
Rumored color options for the iPhone 18 Pro models
In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Thursday, analyst Jeff Pu outlined the following upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro models:
Smaller Dynamic Island: It has been rumored...