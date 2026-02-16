Future MacBooks May Hide Your Screen From Strangers

Apple is set to bring built-in privacy screen technology to future MacBooks within the next three years, according to a report from market research firm Omdia (via Ice Universe).



The technology Apple is planning to adopt restricts off-axis viewing angles so only someone sitting directly in front of the display can see its contents, while onlookers to the side see a darkened or obscured image. It's similar to the concept behind Samsung's upcoming privacy display feature, which is set to debut on the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung says it took over five years to develop the feature, which works at the pixel level, combining Flex Magic Pixel OLED hardware with software controls. Rather than applying a blanket filter, users can customize when the privacy mode kicks in – for specific apps, password entry, or notification pop-ups – and adjust the intensity of the viewing angle restriction. Samsung describes it as an extension of its Knox security platform, calling it "privacy you can see and security you can feel."

Going on patents, Apple has already explored a similar idea – in 2023, the company filed two aimed at preventing "shoulder surfing." One describes a privacy film for curved displays like iPhones that limits light emission to a narrow forward angle, while another outlines adjustable viewing-angle technology for flat screens like Macs uses louvres or liquid crystal elements to restrict side-on visibility.

The Omdia report suggests that MacBooks will adopt similar technology by 2029, a timeline that tallies with broader expectations that Apple will transition its MacBook lineup to Samsung-supplied OLED panels over the next few years. The MacBook Pro is widely expected to adopt OLED displays later this year or in early 2027, while the MacBook Air is believed to be next to follow suit.

Omdia's projections are based on analyst forecasting rather than insider knowledge, and Apple's patents are no guarantee of a shipping product. However, with Samsung about to debut the technology this year, the pressure is now on Apple to follow.