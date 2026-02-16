Apple Releases New Public Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4
Apple today released new public beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4. The firmware is limited to developers and public beta testers at the current time, and it has a build number of 8B5034f. Apple first provided this firmware last week, but it was only available to developers at the time.
Apple today started testing iOS 26.4, so it's possible the new firmware includes features related to the iOS 26.4 beta.
With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple added a beta firmware update installation option that's available from the AirPods settings interface when the AirPods are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which facilitates beta testing.
Developers and public beta testers can use the beta option to turn on beta downloads.
