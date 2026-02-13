Apple Launching New 'Sales Coach' App

Apple plans to launch a rebranded "Sales Coach" app on the iPhone and iPad later this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.



"Sales Coach" will arrive as an update to Apple's existing "SEED" app, and it will continue to provide sales tips and training resources to Apple Store and Apple Authorized Reseller employees around the world. For example, there are articles and videos highlighting everything from reasons to upgrade to a newer iPhone to popular iPad features.

Apple is aiming to release the "Sales Coach" app on Monday, February 23, our source said. It will have two major changes compared to the "SEED" app, including an all-new Liquid Glass design, and later an AI chatbot that can provide Apple Store and Apple Authorized Reseller employees with sales tips and product information.

When it arrives in a later update, the chatbot will be accessible from the "Ask" tab in the app, and employees will be able to ask it various Apple product knowledge questions. For example, they could ask about the iPhone Air's key features, or inquire about how the Instant Hotspot feature on the Mac works. We have not confirmed if the chatbot uses Apple's own large language model, or if it relies on a third-party platform.

"Sales Coach" is also rolling out on the web at salescoach.apple.com. It is an internal tool for Apple sales partners, so it is not publicly accessible.



A similar public-facing chatbot has been rolling out in the Apple Support app.