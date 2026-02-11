U.S. TikTok Introduces 'Local Feed' to Surface Nearby Events and Content

The U.S. version of TikTok is being updated with a new community-focused "Local Feed," according to a blog post shared by the TikTok USDS Joint Venture.

The Local Feed is designed to let TikTok users "discover and connect with content, businesses, and services" wherever they are. Available from a tab on the TikTok home screen, the feed features content related to travel, events, restaurants, and shopping, plus posts from nearby small businesses and local creators.

TikTok U.S. says that posts are selected based on location, the topic of the content, and when the content was posted. TikTok users who want access to the Local Feed will need to turn on precise location.

"This approach is consistent with how many modern apps use location today and gives people the choice to enable it when they want more relevant, local experiences, while keeping them in control," reads the blog post.

Precise Location is off by default, and the feature is opt-in with location only relayed when the app is in active use. Location data is "protected in the TikTok USDS JV secure environment."

TikTok U.S. says that it wants to "make sure TikTok is useful, locally relevant, and trusted." A similar "Nearby Feeds" feature rolled out for TikTok users in Europe back in December.

TikTok's U.S. operations were transferred to a majority American-owned TikTok USDS venture in late January, and the transition hasn't gone smoothly. TikTok users were unable to upload videos and had posts flagged as ineligible for recommendation, an issue that U.S. TikTok said was due to a power outage at a data center.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC is 80.1 percent owned by U.S. and global investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi-based MGX. The three companies each own 15 percent as managing investors, and other U.S. stakeholders include the Dell Family Office and affiliates of Susquehanna International Group. TikTok parent company ByteDance continues to hold a 19.9 percent stake.

A seven-member majority-American board of directors is operating the U.S. version of TikTok, with Adam Presser, TikTok's former global head of operations serving as CEO.

Under the agreement, the venture handles U.S. data protection, content moderation, and algorithm security. TikTok's recommendation algorithm is being retrained and updated on U.S. user data, and it has been secured in Oracle's cloud environment.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article
Read Full Article

hieranonymous
47 minutes ago at 02:58 pm
You could not pay me to use TikTok in its current compromised form. May as well invite a Palantir drone into your home.
Anonymous123
47 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
And I’m sure this feed won’t include anything ICE-related.

“Don’t worry about the protests going on around you, check out this sale going on nearby instead!”
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 03:01 pm

TikTok is useful, locally relevant, and trusted.
joke of the day, actually , the month ;)
sw1tcher
28 minutes ago at 03:18 pm

The U.S. version of TikTok is being updated with a new community-focused "Local Feed," according to a blog post shared by the TikTok USDS Joint Venture.

The Local Feed is designed to let TikTok users "discover and connect with content, businesses, and services" wherever they are. Available from a tab on the TikTok home screen, the feed features content related to travel, events, restaurants, and shopping, plus posts from nearby small businesses and local creators.
They should have rolled this out last week so all the snowflakes who needed a safe space could have gone to see Kid Rock lip sync very badly for their pre-recorded All-American Halftime Show.
makeitrainnaren
42 minutes ago at 03:04 pm

And I’m sure this feed won’t include anything ICE-related.

“Don’t worry about the protests going on around you, check out this sale going on nearby instead!”
You are now on the NSPM-7 List. I am locating your ip address as you speak and an mq9 reaper drone will come for you if you dare suggest TikTok is now an extension of USA propaganda.
Artemiz
30 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
TikTok had more free speech when the Chinese owned it. Now it’s just another propaganda machine along with CBS.
