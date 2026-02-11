Apple Acquires New Database App

Apple acquired Canadian graph database company Kuzu last year, it has emerged.



The acquisition, spotted by AppleInsider, was completed in October 2025 for an undisclosed sum. The company's website was subsequently taken down and its Github repository was archived, as is commonplace for Apple acquisitions.

Kuzu was "an embedded graph database built for query speed, scalability, and easy of use." It offered Kuzu Explorer, a browser-based database that displayed datapoints as linked nodes. Apple had to inform the European Union of the acquisition owing to its significance, but there are few other details around it.

Apple already owns FileMaker, a cross-platform relational database app, via a subsidiary. It is unclear what Apple plans to use Kuzu's technology for.