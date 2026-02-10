Find My, Photos and Some iCloud Services Experiencing Issues

Apple's Find My feature, photos, and some iCloud services are experiencing service interruptions at the current time, so if you've run into problems, it's because of network issues.



According to Apple's System Status page, there is a ‌Find My‌ outage that is causing the service to be slow or unavailable for some users.

There are also issues with ‌iCloud‌ Account and Sign In, ‌iCloud‌ Calendar, ‌iCloud‌ Contacts, ‌iCloud‌ Mail, ‌iCloud‌ Web Apps, and Photos. Apple says that some users may be experiencing issues with these services, though not everyone is affected.

‌Find My‌ has been down since 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, while the other services have been having problems since 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. We'll update this article when the outages have resolved.