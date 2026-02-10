Facebook Adding AI Profile Picture Animations and Story Editing Tools

Meta today announced several new AI features for popular social network Facebook. The capabilities will be available for profile pictures, photos, posts, stories, and more.

meta ai facebook animation
Meta AI's image editing tools can be used to animate a profile picture, adding motion to a still image. Meta says there are several preset animations like confetti, headphones, wave, and heart to choose from, with more to be added throughout the year. There does not appear to be an option for creating custom animations.

Text-based AI prompts can be used for creating images for Facebook Stories and Memories. After uploading a photo to Stories or viewing a memory to share, the Meta AI-powered Restyle option can be used to describe changes that you want to make to the image. Meta will also offer presets with different style options, moods, lighting, colors, and backdrops.

Finally, Facebook is getting an option for adding an animated backdrop to Feed text posts to make them "more fun and expressive." When creating a text post on Facebook, tapping on the rainbow-colored "A" icon will provide multiple still and animated backgrounds to choose from. Meta plans to introduce seasonal backgrounds in the future to make posts feel "timely, festive, and a little more fun."

Meta has been heavily pushing its AI products in Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Conversations with Meta's generative AI are used for ad targeting and personalization purposes, with no way to opt out. Meta AI is also used for several image editing and generation features in Facebook and Instagram, plus Meta has adopted it for search across Meta apps.

