No Major Design Changes Coming to iPhone 18 Models, Leaker Claims
The iPhone 18 lineup will not feature signifiant design changes, according to the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital."
The Weibo user claims that since the iPhone 17 lineup proved to be successful with high sales, the iPhone 18 models likely won't have major changes to their appearance. Rather than promoting design changes, Apple is apparently likely to heavily emphasize advancements made with the A20 and A20 Pro chip, which will likely be the first 2nm Apple silicon chips. This upgrade is anticipated to be a key point of discussion around the new devices later this year.
The iPhone 17 Pro models saw a major redesign, following two years of the same design across the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro, 13 Pro, and 14 Pro also largely shared the same design, as did the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro. Successive generation-over-generation flagship iPhone redesigns would be unprecedented, making it highly likely that the iPhone 18 Pro will look very similar to the device currently on sale.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch later this year, featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, the C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture. The iPhone 18 is expected to follow in early 2027, touting many of the same upgrades.
Popular Stories
Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly nine months later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon.
In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
In his Powe...
Apple today confirmed to Reuters that it has acquired Q.ai, an Israeli startup that is working on artificial intelligence technology for audio.
Apple paid close to $2 billion for Q.ai, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. That would make this Apple's second-biggest acquisition ever, after it paid $3 billion for the popular headphone and audio brand Beats in 2014.
Q.ai has...
The calendar has turned to February, and a new report indicates that Apple's next product launch is "imminent," in the form of new MacBook Pro models.
"All signs point to an imminent launch of next-generation MacBook Pros that retain the current form factor but deliver faster chips," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said on Sunday. "I'm told the new models — code-named J714 and J716 — are slated...
Apple recently updated its online store with a new ordering process for Macs, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.
There used to be a handful of standard configurations available for each Mac, but now you must configure a Mac entirely from scratch on a feature-by-feature basis. In other words, ordering a new Mac now works much like ordering an...
Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips alongside macOS 26.3, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Apple's faster MacBook Pros are planned for the macOS 26.3 release cycle," wrote Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today.
"I'm told the new models — code-named J714 and J716 — are slated for the macOS 26.3 software cycle, which runs from...