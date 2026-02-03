No Major Design Changes Coming to iPhone 18 Models, Leaker Claims

The iPhone 18 lineup will not feature signifiant design changes, according to the leaker known as "Fixed Focus Digital."



The Weibo user claims that since the iPhone 17 lineup proved to be successful with high sales, the ‌iPhone 18‌ models likely won't have major changes to their appearance. Rather than promoting design changes, Apple is apparently likely to heavily emphasize advancements made with the A20 and A20 Pro chip, which will likely be the first 2nm Apple silicon chips. This upgrade is anticipated to be a key point of discussion around the new devices later this year.

The iPhone 17 Pro models saw a major redesign, following two years of the same design across the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. The ‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro, 13 Pro, and 14 Pro also largely shared the same design, as did the ‌iPhone‌ X, ‌iPhone‌ XS, and ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro. Successive generation-over-generation flagship ‌iPhone‌ redesigns would be unprecedented, making it highly likely that the ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro will look very similar to the device currently on sale.

The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max are expected to launch later this year, featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, the C2 modem, a simplified Camera Control, a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, and an upgraded main camera with a variable aperture. The ‌iPhone 18‌ is expected to follow in early 2027, touting many of the same upgrades.