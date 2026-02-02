Apple's Smart Glasses Plans Already Triggering Industry Changes

Apple's rumored plan to enter the smart glasses market by late 2026 is already reshaping the global AR optics supply chain, according to DigiTimes.



According to the paywalled report, demand for smart glasses from the likes of Meta is rising steadily, but the industry now expects Apple's equivalent product to act as the primary catalyst for large-scale commercialization. Multiple suppliers across Taiwan's optical sector have apparently increased capital expenditure to expand capacity and shift research priorities toward AR technologies, citing Apple's expected requirements.

For example, Kinko Optical has positioned itself as a key supplier by opening a new AR, VR, and MR research center, backed by an investment of about $5.6 million. Kinko is currently the only Taiwanese company developing both nanoimprint optical waveguides and optical engines at the same time, technologies that are essential to modern AR glasses designs. Joint development projects with clients are expected to begin in 2026, aligning with the rumored launch timelines of major new products from brands like Apple.

Other Taiwanese suppliers are moving in the same direction. Asia Optical is accelerating development of AR, VR, and metalens products and has partnered with Singapore-based MetaOptics to co-develop metalens technology. JMO Corp. has already entered AR glasses supply chains, while Aiimax Innovation has completed metalens samples now undergoing brand certification.

Samsung has already announced plans to launch AR glasses in 2026, while Apple is expected to introduce its first smart glasses by the end of the year. Apple's entry is expected to increase volumes, stabilize supply chains, and lower component costs, prompting Taiwanese suppliers to position themselves more aggressively as the market for smart glasses expands.