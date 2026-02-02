Apple Releases macOS 11, watchOS 10, and watchOS 9 Updates to Keep iMessage and FaceTime Working on Older Devices

Apple today released macOS 11.7.11, watchOS 10.6.2, and watchOS 9.6.4 for older Macs and Apple Watches that are not able to run the current watchOS and macOS 26.



According to Apple's release notes, the updates extend the certificate that features like device activation, iMessage, and FaceTime use. The certificate update ensures that these functions will continue to work after January 2027.

On the Mac, the update can be installed through the Settings app, while on the Apple Watch, the updates can be installed through the Apple Watch app on iPhone.

watchOS 9.6.4 and the update that preceded it are the final versions of watchOS that support devices like the ‌iPhone‌ 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X, which are limited to iOS 16 and cannot be updated to iOS 17. watchOS 10.6.2 is available for the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and the original Apple Watch SE.

Update: Apple has also released macOS Catalina Security Update 2026-001 and watchOS 6.3.1 for older devices.