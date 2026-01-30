Apple Ends iPhone Upgrade Program in the UK

Apple has discontinued the iPhone Upgrade Program in the United Kingdom, moving to a more traditional financing system.



The change appears to be related to Apple ending its partnership with Barclays bank, which supported the ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program in the UK. The iPhone Upgrade Program webpage in the country now says:

The iPhone Upgrade Program is coming to an end, but we think you'll love what's next. You don't need to do anything right now, just keep making your remaining payments. When it's time for your next iPhone, the Flexible Finance Account will offer you a new, more flexible way to upgrade.

The ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program allows customers to get a new ‌iPhone‌ annually with AppleCare+ included for a monthly fee. It essentially provides a 0% APR, 20 or 24-month loan, usually with an upfront payment. After 11-12 payments, users can upgrade to the latest model, provided they trade in their current device in good condition.

To replace the program in the UK, Apple has debuted a new "Flexible Finance Account" in partnership with Creation.

The Flexible Finance Account provided by Creation is a line of credit that lets you spread the cost of your next Apple device, and it's available exclusively at the Apple Store. The good news is, it gives you even more options when it's time for the latest iPhone. Whether applying in-store or online, choose a plan that works for you and get ready to upgrade.

When a new ‌iPhone‌ is released, users can trade in their old device, and use the credit to pay off their associated plan.

Creation and PayPal Credit now fully replace Barclays for general Apple device financing in the UK. The ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program continues to be available in other countries.

