Apple Pay Promo Offers Discount on Valentine's Day Flowers

Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion is offering Apple users in the U.S. a discount on flowers ahead of Valentine's Day. Customers can get $20 off of a 1-800-Flowers purchase of $49.99 or more when using ‌Apple Pay‌.



The discount is available from now until February 12, and it is available when ordering flowers from the 1-800-Flowers website or app. To get the deal, use ‌Apple Pay‌ when checking out, and enter the promo code APPLEPAY.

1-800-Flowers is able to provide flower deliveries across the United States, with bouquet options varying by location.