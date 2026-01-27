Premium Subscriptions Coming to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Meta plans to test premium subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, the company has told TechCrunch.

The subscriptions will reportedly include exclusive features to aid creativity, productivity, and expanded AI capabilities.

Meta says each app will have its own distinct set of premium features, giving users "more control over how they share and connect, while keeping the core experiences free." However, it sounds as if Meta hasn't yet settled on what each sub will offer, with the company planning to experiment with various bundles.

For Instagram, for example, premium subscribers could create unlimited audience lists, see which followers don't follow them back, and view Stories anonymously. Paid features on WhatsApp and Facebook are likely to provide equivalent functionality.

Meta also intends to incorporate Manus, an AI agent it recently acquired for a reported $2 billion, into its subscription plans. The company will continue selling Manus subscriptions to businesses separately.

AI-powered video appears to be another upcoming offering, courtesy of Meta's Vibes feature, which targets creators and businesses with verification badges and priority support. Vibes has been free since it launched last year, but Meta now plans to offer freemium access to Vibes video creation, with the option to subscribe to unlock additional video creation opportunities each month.

It won't be the first time a social platform has adopted subscription-based access. X (Twitter) has its paid-for tiers, and Snap has shown that the model can work, with Snapchat+ gaining 16 million subscribers at $3.99 per month.

