One of Apple TV's Most Popular Shows Gets Renewal

by

Apple today announced that it has renewed "Shrinking" for a fourth season, just ahead of the beloved comedy-drama series returning for a third season tonight.

Apple TV Shrinking
"Shrinking" follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to be unconventionally candid with his clients. Harrison Ford plays Segel's mentor, Dr. Paul Rhoades, and other cast members include Christa Miller and Jessica Williams.

Guest stars in the third season will include Cobie Smulders, Michael J. Fox, Jeff Daniels, Brett Goldstein, and others, according to Apple.

The first episode of "Shrinking" season three will be out tonight, and one new episode will follow every Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time through April 7.


The fourth season does not have a release date yet.

"Shrinking" is one of the most popular shows on the Apple TV streaming service, and it has received multiple Emmy Award nominations.

Mdracer
8 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
It's a great show that doesn't pull punches on dealing with problems head on. No one is safe from feeling helpless in this series.
Genelec8341
3 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
It's an alright show, miles better then Ted Lasso IMO.
Regarding Apples TV shows, I thought Plurb was pretty good.
I hope S3 of Severance is better than S2.
