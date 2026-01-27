One of Apple TV's Most Popular Shows Gets Renewal
Apple today announced that it has renewed "Shrinking" for a fourth season, just ahead of the beloved comedy-drama series returning for a third season tonight.
"Shrinking" follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to be unconventionally candid with his clients. Harrison Ford plays Segel's mentor, Dr. Paul Rhoades, and other cast members include Christa Miller and Jessica Williams.
Guest stars in the third season will include Cobie Smulders, Michael J. Fox, Jeff Daniels, Brett Goldstein, and others, according to Apple.
The first episode of "Shrinking" season three will be out tonight, and one new episode will follow every Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time through April 7.
The fourth season does not have a release date yet.
"Shrinking" is one of the most popular shows on the Apple TV streaming service, and it has received multiple Emmy Award nominations.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch.
Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More
Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.
For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com.
The new...
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released.
iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months.
Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year.
First up...