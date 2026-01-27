iOS 26 Adoption Hits 50%, But Some Users Are Still Reluctant to Update

by

iOS 26 adoption now hovers at around 50%, according to StatCounter, but some users are still cautious about updating.

iOS 26 App Icon Against Wall Feature
New data published by SellCell provides a look at how users have responded to the push to update to ‌iOS 26‌. The findings are based on a January 2026 survey of 2,000 U.S.-based adult iPhone users and focus on adoption status, update behavior, and perceived risks associated with installing ‌iOS 26‌.

78% of SellCell's respondents say they have updated their ‌iPhone‌ to ‌iOS 26‌, while 22% report that they are still running an earlier version of iOS. There have been other reports of low adoption for ‌iOS 26‌, so 78% would be unusually high and may indicate a disproportionate number of tech enthusiasts among respondents. Realistically, the actual number likely lies somewhere in between at around 50%, as StatCounter shows. SellCell stresses that the data reflects self-reported behavior rather than device-verified installation rates.

Nevertheless, the survey highlights key reasons as to why some users have still not upgraded. 24.2% of respondents said they were concerned that ‌iOS 26‌ could negatively affect battery life, while 23.8% worried about overall performance. 17.5% of respondents said they disliked the design changes debuted with Liquid Glass, or found it harder to read, while an additional 8.6% said they were frustrated that new visual elements could not be fully turned off. 15% of respondents said they worried it would be difficult or impossible to revert to an earlier version of iOS once ‌iOS 26‌ was installed, while 11.4% cited reports of bugs or features breaking as a reason for hesitation.

SellCell's data also suggests that adoption does not necessarily reflect confidence. When asked about their general response to iOS update prompts, only 38.8% of respondents said they typically update immediately when prompted. The remaining 61.2% reported some form of delay or deferral, including waiting to see whether other users report problems, assuming updates occur automatically, dismissing reminders, or postponing updates for weeks or months. A smaller share said they only update once an app stops working on their current version of iOS.

In addition, the survey found that hesitation around ‌iOS 26‌ is widespread even among users who have already installed the update. Across the full sample of 2,000 respondents, 72% selected at least one concern that made them hesitant about upgrading, while only 28% said that nothing they had seen put them off installing ‌iOS 26‌. It is also notable that, of the 443 respondents who said they were still on an older version, 28% said they were unaware that ‌iOS 26‌ was available, 23.7% said they assumed updates would install automatically, and 23.3% said they simply had not gotten around to updating.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26
Tag: SellCell
Related Forum: iOS 26

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article211 comments
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article98 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 11:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year. First up...
Read Full Article168 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article76 comments

Top Rated Comments

DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
18 minutes ago at 07:27 am
I wonder what it would be at if Apple allowed you to go back to iOS 18?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
19 minutes ago at 07:26 am
50% is actually very impressive...




considering how awful it is.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DEMinSoCAL Avatar
DEMinSoCAL
15 minutes ago at 07:30 am

So far I've been enjoying iOS 26.
I had read somewhere that there was one person who like it. Now we know who. ;)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
QuantumPulse Avatar
QuantumPulse
16 minutes ago at 07:29 am
So far I've been enjoying iOS 26.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
8 minutes ago at 07:37 am
I can’t stand Liquid Glass. Apple should take this time to stop with the yearly operating system updates and just take time to fix what doesn’t work. I don’t need a major upgrade of any operating system every year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
segfaultdotorg Avatar
segfaultdotorg
18 minutes ago at 07:28 am
Most people are worried there will be incompatibilities because it's not iPhoneOS, which is designed for iPhones, as opposed to the generic iOS, which is not.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments