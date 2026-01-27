Google Brings Cheaper $7.99 'AI Plus' Plan to 35 Countries, Including U.S.

Google today announced that it is expanding its more affordable Google AI Plus subscription plan to 35 countries and territories, including the United States.



In the U.S., Google AI Plus is priced at $7.99, giving Google Gemini users a more affordable option for accessing upgraded AI services. Prior to now, Google AI Pro was the most affordable AI subscription plan at $19.99 per month.

Google AI Plus includes Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro in the Gemini app, as well as AI filmmaking tools in Flow, and access to research and writing assistance in NotebookLM. It also includes 200GB of storage, with benefits able to be shared with up to five other family members.

For a limited time, Google is offering new AI Plus subscribers a 50 percent discount for the first two months of the subscription, dropping the price to $3.99. Customers will pay $3.99 for access for two months, before being charged the full $7.99 per month price.

Google One Premium 2TB customers who pay $9.99 per month will automatically get access to the benefits of Google AI Plus in the coming days.

Google AI Plus includes 200 monthly AI credits for video generation, which is 100 more credits than the free Google AI option. The free tier has limited access to Gemini 3 Pro, but subscribers will be able to use 3 Pro with fewer limitations, while also accessing Deep Research. The plan also offers limited access to Veo 3.1 Fast and Gemini in Chrome.



The more expensive $19.99 per month Google AI Pro plan has even more benefits than the $7.99 plan. It offers a higher number of AI credits, more access to Flow and Whisk, Gemini 3 Pro in Google Search, higher daily limits for Gemini Code assist, Gemini in Google apps like Gmail and Docs, access to Google Home Premium, and 2TB storage.

More information is available on Google's website.