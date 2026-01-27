Google Brings Cheaper $7.99 'AI Plus' Plan to 35 Countries, Including U.S.

Google today announced that it is expanding its more affordable Google AI Plus subscription plan to 35 countries and territories, including the United States.

google ai plus plan
In the U.S., Google AI Plus is priced at $7.99, giving Google Gemini users a more affordable option for accessing upgraded AI services. Prior to now, Google AI Pro was the most affordable AI subscription plan at $19.99 per month.

Google AI Plus includes Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro in the Gemini app, as well as AI filmmaking tools in Flow, and access to research and writing assistance in NotebookLM. It also includes 200GB of storage, with benefits able to be shared with up to five other family members.

For a limited time, Google is offering new AI Plus subscribers a 50 percent discount for the first two months of the subscription, dropping the price to $3.99. Customers will pay $3.99 for access for two months, before being charged the full $7.99 per month price.

Google One Premium 2TB customers who pay $9.99 per month will automatically get access to the benefits of Google AI Plus in the coming days.

Google AI Plus includes 200 monthly AI credits for video generation, which is 100 more credits than the free Google AI option. The free tier has limited access to Gemini 3 Pro, but subscribers will be able to use 3 Pro with fewer limitations, while also accessing Deep Research. The plan also offers limited access to Veo 3.1 Fast and Gemini in Chrome.

google ai plan comparison
The more expensive $19.99 per month Google AI Pro plan has even more benefits than the $7.99 plan. It offers a higher number of AI credits, more access to Flow and Whisk, Gemini 3 Pro in Google Search, higher daily limits for Gemini Code assist, Gemini in Google apps like Gmail and Docs, access to Google Home Premium, and 2TB storage.

More information is available on Google's website.

JMalone Avatar
JMalone
49 minutes ago at 10:12 am
“AI filmmaking” is not a thing. They are not filming anything. There is no shooting. They are sending a request to a server for an mpeg file.

For 200 credits you’ll get something like 50 seconds worth of slop a month.

The phone you have in your pocket could shoot an indie film or documentary at higher quality than most prosumer cameras could 20 years ago.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
46 minutes ago at 10:15 am
Using all this energy to make cat videos seems fine...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
41 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Looks they are desperate for "paying" customers, so ads and personal info processing alone don't cut it ... better re-think this whole "shove AI down everyone's throat" approach ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
20 minutes ago at 10:40 am
I love the smell of desperation, and the race to the bottom.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
