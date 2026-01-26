Video: iPhone 17 Pro Long Term Review
It's been four months since Apple launched the new iPhone 17 models, and MacRumors' videographer Dan Barbera has an updated review with his thoughts on the iPhone 17 Pro after getting to spend a good chunk of time with it.
Dan covers how the new aluminum frame has held up, whether the updated display has been as resistant to scratching as promised, the usefulness of the upgraded front-facing camera, and what he thinks of the performance with the new vapor chamber cooling system.
