Apple Releases Second watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3 and visionOS 26.3 Betas

Apple today provided developers with the second betas of upcoming watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3 betas for testing purposes. The software comes four weeks after Apple provided the first betas.



The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

We don't know what new features might be added in watchOS 26.3, visionOS 26.3, and tvOS 26.3, and nothing new has been discovered so far. Apple doesn't typically provide release notes for betas, so we might not know what's new until the software updates see a public launch unless there are outward-facing changes.

The software updates will probably launch right around the end of January based on past release timelines.