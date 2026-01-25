Apple's M5 iPad Pro Hits Multiple Record Low Prices on Amazon

by

Amazon this weekend is offering discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. The highlight this time around is a return of a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, which is on sale for $899.00, down from $999.00.

Many of the deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during the holiday season. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date around January 30 for free delivery, but Prime members should see earlier delivery dates in many cases.

$100 OFF
11-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $899.00

$149 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,149.99

There are fewer 13-inch M5 iPad Pro models on sale this time around, but the ones that are on sale have steeper discounts compared to last week. You'll find $149 off two Wi-Fi models (both all-time low prices), plus a new record low price on the 1TB Wi-Fi 13-inch M5 iPad Pro at $202 off the original price.

11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

