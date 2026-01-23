Apple Cash Instant Transfer Fees Are Going Up Soon

Apple today began notifying Apple Cash users about an upcoming fee increase for the Instant Transfer feature. Starting on February 18, 2026, choosing the Instant Transfer option will cost 1.7 percent of the transaction amount, with a minimum of $0.25 and a maximum of $25.



Instant Transfer is the Apple Cash option that allows you to transfer money from Apple Cash to your bank account with no waiting period. The current fee is 1.5 percent of the transaction amount, with the same $0.25 minimum fee and a lower $15 maximum fee.

Using Instant Transfer to deposit $1,000 from Apple Cash to a bank account currently requires users to pay a $15 fee, for example, but that will increase to $17 after February 18.

An ACH transfer that takes one to three business days will continue to have no fee, and that is always an option for Apple Cash users.

Transferring money from Apple Cash to a bank account can be done by choosing the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app, tapping on the three-dot more button, and then selecting the Transfer to Bank option.

Apple Cash continues to be limited to the United States. It can be used to send and receive money from friends and contacts right in the Messages app as an alternative to services like Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.