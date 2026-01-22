Why is the Apple Weather App on the iPhone Predicting So Much Snow?

by

A major storm system is expected to deliver significant snowfall and freezing rain across more than half of the United States this weekend, with winter weather alerts in effect in cities like Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Washington D.C., and others.

Apple Weather Map
On the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the Apple Weather app has forecasted up to two feet of snowfall in some cities, which has led to a lot of discussion about the app on social media platforms. However, as The New York Times noted, meteorologists caution that it can be difficult to forecast specific precipitation amounts several days in advance of a storm.

As the system approaches, snowfall estimates shown in the Apple Weather app have decreased in many cities compared to what was originally forecasted, but the amounts remain significant in many areas. Other cities may experience freezing rain, sleet, or a wintry mix, and the weather could cause power outages in some locations.

Apple Weather Data Sources

In 2020, Apple acquired the popular weather app Dark Sky, and it has since integrated the app's features and hyperlocal forecasts into the Apple Weather app. In a support document, however, Apple says that it still gathers at least some weather data from sources including the U.S. National Weather Service, The Weather Channel, and others.

Severe Weather and Next-Hour Precipitation Notifications

In the U.S., you can receive severe weather and next-hour precipitation notifications on your iPhone by opening the Apple Weather app, tapping on the list icon in the bottom-right corner, tapping on the three dots in the top-right corner, selecting Notifications, and turning on both types of notifications under Current Location.

rappr
rappr
28 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
Why is the Apple Weather app forecasting so much snow ahead of a major snow storm? Really? ?‍♂️
gmm421
gmm421
15 minutes ago at 03:46 pm
I asked ChatGPT, and it said:
❄️ It’s not a bug — a real storm is brewing.
? Forecast models still disagree, so predictions swing.
? Apple’s way of showing snow can look dramatic or confusing.
?️ Expect changes as the storm date gets closer.
So, it appears to be a slow news day for MacRumors.
dannyyankou
dannyyankou
28 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
As someone who tracks storms as a hobby, it's predicting so much snow because that's literally what the models are showing. Air will be super cold too, so snow will be fluffier and pile up more.

As an example, here are the snowfall amounts that the latest run of the Global Forecast System model is showing-



As for the snowfall amounts in the app decreasing, there has been a noticeable northward shift in the models the past couple days. This is bringing slightly warmer air to certain cities in the south, decreasing the snowfall totals and falling as freezing rain or sleet instead.

Attachment Image
Jamie0003
Jamie0003
22 minutes ago at 03:39 pm

Someone's clutching at straws to link snowfall to Apple ??
Basically MR in a nutshell lol
swingerofbirch
swingerofbirch
22 minutes ago at 03:39 pm
The Weather app on the Mac is beautiful and thorough, and I really wish you could use it with third party providers because the accuracy is just terrible in Southern California. Apple Weather is always the outlier compared to every other service, and by a fairly good margin. It always predicts and reports much higher temps than it should.
MacUserFella
MacUserFella
30 minutes ago at 03:31 pm
Forget Apple Intelligence and Liquid Glass, Apple needs to shift all focus into fixing the Weather app
