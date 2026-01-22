1Password Launches Anti-Phishing Warnings for Pasted Passwords

Popular password management app 1Password today announced the launch of a new phishing protection feature that's meant to "act as a second pair of eyes" before users provide their passwords to scammers.

1Password will not autofill a username and password on a website that is spoofing another as one layer of protection, but users can get around that by manually retrieving their usernames and passwords.

To add further protection, when a user attempts to paste their username and password into a website, the 1Password browser extension will display a pop-up warning that prompts them to pause and use caution before continuing. 1Password hopes that the warning will cause users to take a second, more careful look at the website before proceeding.

The phishing protection feature will be turned on by default for individual and family plan users, while 1Password Admins can turn it on for employees. The protection is rolling out starting today.

Pricing for 1Password starts at $2.99 per month for an individual user.