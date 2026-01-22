1Password Launches Anti-Phishing Warnings for Pasted Passwords
Popular password management app 1Password today announced the launch of a new phishing protection feature that's meant to "act as a second pair of eyes" before users provide their passwords to scammers.
1Password will not autofill a username and password on a website that is spoofing another as one layer of protection, but users can get around that by manually retrieving their usernames and passwords.
To add further protection, when a user attempts to paste their username and password into a website, the 1Password browser extension will display a pop-up warning that prompts them to pause and use caution before continuing. 1Password hopes that the warning will cause users to take a second, more careful look at the website before proceeding.
The phishing protection feature will be turned on by default for individual and family plan users, while 1Password Admins can turn it on for employees. The protection is rolling out starting today.
Pricing for 1Password starts at $2.99 per month for an individual user.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning to debut a high-end secondary version of AirPods Pro 3 this year, sitting in the lineup alongside the current model, reports suggest.
Back in September 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to the AirPods Pro 3 in 2026. This would be somewhat unusual since Apple normally waits around three years to make major...
Over the last few months, rumors around the iPhone 18 Pro's front-panel design have been conflicted, with some supply-chain leaks pointing to under-display Face ID, reports suggesting a top-left hole-punch camera, and debate over whether the familiar Dynamic Island will shrink, shift, or disappear entirely.
Today, Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital shared new details that appear to clarify the ...
In addition to updating many of its existing products, Apple is expected to unveil five all-new products this year, including a smart home hub, a Face ID doorbell, a MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, a foldable iPhone, and augmented reality glasses.
Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product.
Smart Home Hub
Apple home hub (concept)
Apple's long-rumored smart home hub should...
Apple's App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple TV service are experiencing an outage at the current time, according to Apple's System Status page.
Apple says that some users may be experiencing issues with the App Store and iTunes Store. Apple also says some users may be seeing intermittent issues with Apple TV. The Apple TV Channels feature is down too, and users may be unable to access some...
Apple is working on a small, wearable AI pin equipped with multiple cameras, a speaker, and microphones, reports The Information. If it actually launches, the AI pin will likely run the new Siri chatbot that Apple plans to unveil in iOS 27.
The pin is said to be similar in size to an AirTag, with a thin, flat, circular disc shape. It has an aluminum and glass shell, and two cameras at the...