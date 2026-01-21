Volvo's New EX60 SUV Features Pre-Installed Apple Music App With Spatial Audio
Volvo's new EX60 mid-size electric SUV is set to be the first Volvo vehicle that comes with an Apple Music app pre-installed, Volvo said today. The vehicle will be equipped with Apple Music with Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive Spatial Audio experience.
Apple Music will be available as an app accessible through the vehicle's built-in infotainment system, making it available for those who do not use CarPlay. Using the app requires an Apple Music subscription.
Volvo is equipping the EX60 with its HuginCore system that integrates AI and technology developed by Google, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. Gemini is deeply integrated in the vehicle, allowing the car to be controlled with natural language commands.
While the EX60 has deep Google Gemini integration, it continues to support CarPlay. Volvo says that Wireless Apple CarPlay comes standard on the EX60, with users able to connect their iPhone to the car's infotainment system to access Apple apps, music, and navigation.
The EX60 also includes digital key plus, so it can be unlocked and turned on with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
Volvo is selling the EX60 in European markets starting now, and US availability will follow in the spring. Orders will be delivered starting in summer.
