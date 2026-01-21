OpenAI on Track to Unveil First AI Device This Year, Could Rival AirPods

OpenAI is "on track" to unveil its first AI device in the second half of this year, Axios reported this week.



The comment was given to the publication by OpenAI's chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane, who listed "devices" as one of the big coming attractions for the company in 2026.

Lehane didn't go into specifics about the upcoming product, which is being designed by former Apple design chief Jony Ive's oi Products team. Ive's startup officially merged with OpenAI last year after it was acquired for $6.5 billion.

Previous leaks have suggested that the company's first ChatGPT-powered gadget will be pocket-sized, contextually aware of your surroundings and life, and completely screen-free. Details that emerged in court filings last year suggested it would not be a wearable, but an alleged supply chain leak this week points to OpenAI's development of two pill-shaped gadgets that rest behind the ear and go by the codename "Sweetpea."

According to the leaker known as Smart Pikachu, the devices will be metallic and feature a custom 2nm chip to "replace iPhone actions by commanding Siri," suggesting some functional overlap with AirPods. The back-of-the-ear modules are also believed to feature sensors for environmental or contextual awareness, and are stored inside an egg-shaped case.

OpenAI is said to be considering launching several AI products over the next few years, potentially including a pen and a "home-style device." The leak could therefore relate to a different product to the one that OpenAI launches first. That said, Smart Pikachu claims Ive's team is prioritizing the behind-the-ear wearable, which is reportedly being manufactured by Foxconn and could launch as soon as September, so we'll have to wait and see.

Speaking to Axios, Lehane didn't commit to OpenAI's first device actually going on sale this year, but said the company was "looking at something in the latter part [of 2026]."