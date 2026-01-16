iOS 26.4 Will Add These 9 New Emoji to Your iPhone

Last year, the Unicode Consortium previewed some of the new emoji that are expected to be added to the iPhone with iOS 26.4 in March or April.



Here are nine of the new emoji:

Trombone

Treasure Chest

Distorted Face

Hairy Creature (aka Bigfoot or Sasquatch)

Fight Cloud

Apple Core

Orca

Ballet Dancers

Landslide

Notably, Distorted Face is a popular emoji in Discord servers. It is essentially a distorted version of the embarassed face emoji.



Apple most recently added new emoji to the iPhone with iOS 18.4, an update that came out in March last year. iOS 17.4, iOS 16.4, and iOS 15.4 also introduced new emoji over the years, so the timing has become predictable by this point.

On the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, there is an Apple Intelligence feature called Genmoji that allows you to create your own emoji, or combine existing ones.

The new emoji listed above would be added directly to the iPhone's emoji keyboard.