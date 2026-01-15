Verizon Offering $20 Credit After Major Outage, Here's How to Get It

Verizon today announced it will be offering customers a $20 account credit after a major outage on Wednesday, and action is required to receive it.



The carrier said affected customers can accept the credit by logging into the My Verizon app, but it might take some time before this option shows up in the app. Affected customers will receive a text message when the credit is available.

On average, Verizon says the $20 credit covers multiple days of service.

"This credit isn't meant to make up for what happened," it said. "But it's a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to us."

Verizon once again apologized for the outage.

"We are sorry for what you experienced and will continue to work hard day and night to provide the outstanding network and service that you expect from Verizon," it said.

Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence you expect and that we expect of ourselves. To help provide some relief to those affected, we will give you a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app. You will receive a text message… — Verizon News (@VerizonNews) January 15, 2026

Verizon said that customers who are still experiencing issues should restart their device, as a quick way of reconnecting to the network following the outage.

The outage began mid-day on Wednesday, and Verizon was finally able to fully resolve it around 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The downtime affected the ability to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and use mobile data.

AT&T offered customers a lower $5 credit after it experienced a major outage in February 2024.