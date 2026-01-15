Opera One R3 Gains Music-Reactive UI Theme and 4-Way Split Screen

Opera has updated its flagship browser, introducing a rebuilt AI engine and expanded multitasking features, as well as an animated UI theme that reacts to music playing in the browser.



The browser's AI assistant now uses architecture borrowed from Opera's experimental Neon browser, which the company says delivers 20% faster responses. Notably, the AI can now operate within the context of specific tabs or tab groups, so it doesn't mix up information across different browsing sessions. There's also a new YouTube integration that lets the AI analyze videos to find specific moments or summarize content.

Meanwhile, split-screen mode has been expanded from two tabs to four, with horizontal and grid layout options for users with larger displays.

Elsewhere, Opera's Tab Islands feature, which automatically groups related tabs, can now be color-coded and named for easier identification. The sidebar has also gained Gmail and Google Calendar integration alongside existing support for messaging apps and music services.

The company is also retiring its separate beta browser build in favor of an "early bird mode" toggle within the main browser.

Lastly, there are three new animated themes in this release, including one developed with Spotify that reacts to music playing in Opera's built-in player. Opera One R3 is available now as a free update and can be downloaded from the company's website.