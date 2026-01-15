Apple Expands Cross-Border Apple Pay Support in China

Apple today announced expanded cross-border Apple Pay support for users in mainland China, allowing them to use Visa credit and debit cards issued by local banks to make contactless payments both in-store and online while traveling abroad.



Eight major Chinese banks now support the feature, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, and China Merchants Bank. Additional banks including Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and China Construction Bank will add support in the coming months. Mastercard is also preparing to launch similar support for select cardholders.

"With this expansion of cross-border Apple Pay capabilities in mainland China, we're making travel more seamless and secure, giving users confidence in their payments wherever they go," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Apple first launched ‌Apple Pay‌ in 2014, and has expanded it to dozens of countries and territories around the world.