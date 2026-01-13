Apple's Patent Grants Declined in 2025 as Innovation Slows

Apple's U.S. patent activity declined sharply in 2025 amid a broader slowdown in patent filings, according to newly released data from IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

The data shows that Apple was granted 2,722 U.S. patents in 2025, down from 3,082 in 2024, a year-over-year decline of roughly 12% that pushed the company down two positions to sixth place in IFI's annual ranking of the top 50 recipients of U.S. patent grants. The shift marks a notable change for Apple at a time when its spending on artificial intelligence, silicon design, and software continues to expand, but it also reflects a wider contraction in patent activity across the United States.

Total U.S. patent grants in 2025 fell to 323,272, a decline of less than 1% from the previous year, while U.S. patent applications dropped more steeply, falling 9% to 393,344. IFI noted that the decline in applications represents the lowest level since 2019, following a record high in 2024. The data is compiled directly from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and forms the basis of IFI's annual Top 50 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Technologies reports.

The slowdown was visible across core technology areas that typically account for a large share of U.S. patents, with filings and grants falling in key categories such as digital data processing and data transmission. The slowdown was not limited to Apple, with other major U.S. technology companies such as Google also falling in the patent rankings in 2025, while Nvidia did not receive enough U.S. patent grants to place in the Top 50 despite its central role in the AI boom.

It also came as the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office continued to work through a backlog of more than 1.2 million applications, which has delayed the pace at which patents are issued. While U.S.-based companies still received the largest number of patents overall, their total fell by more than 5% in 2025, even as companies in several Asian countries increased their patent counts.

Apple's decline occurred as several competitors either held steady or increased their patent output. Samsung retained the top position for the fourth consecutive year with 7,054 U.S. patent grants, accounting for more than 2% of all patents issued in the United States in 2025. Apple chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) ranked second with 4,194 grants, followed by Qualcomm in third place with 3,749.

Apple's drop contrasted with gains by companies such as Dell and Toyota, which moved up eight and six places respectively, driven largely by patents related to computing infrastructure, energy storage, and vehicle systems. Key areas of research in 2025 included AI and battery technologies.

