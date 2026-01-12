iOS 26.2.1 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

iOS 26.3 will likely be released to the public later this month, but it appears that Apple is preparing to push out another software update in the interim.



Apple's software engineers have started testing iOS 26.2.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The update will likely be released at some point this week or next week.

iOS 26.2.1 should be a minor update with bug fixes and/or security patches.

iOS 26.3 is expected to follow in late January, with key new features in that update so far including a new iPhone-to-Android transfer tool, Notification Forwarding for third-party smartwatches in the EU, and more.