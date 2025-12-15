Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming just a few days after Apple released iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2.



Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

We don't yet know what's included in the new beta software, but because that these updates will be tested over the holiday period, Apple may be planning to focus on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than adding major new features.

When we learn what's new in the updates, we'll share details.

iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 are limited to developers at the current time, but Apple will likely release a public beta in the next couple of days.