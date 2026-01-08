Apple CEO Tim Cook Earned $74.3 Million in 2025
Apple CEO Tim Cook earned $74.3 million in 2025, down slightly from $74.6 million in 2024, Apple said in its annual proxy filing released today.
Cook's earnings included a $3 million base salary that has remained the same since 2016, $57.5 million in stock awards, $12 million in performance-based cash awards, and $1.76 million in other compensation, such as 401(k) contributions, life insurance premiums, vacation cash-out, security expenses, and personal air travel expenses. For efficiency and security purposes, Cook is required by Apple to use private aircraft for both business and personal travel.
Apple set a target compensation of $59 million for Cook, the same as in 2024, but Cook earned above that level through the incentive payouts that executives receive when Apple performs well.
Other key senior Apple executives, including outgoing general counsel Kate Adams, chief operating officer Sabih Khan, and retail and people chief Deirdre O'Brien each earned total compensation packages of around $27 million in 2025. Apple saw a chief financial officer transition in 2025, with former CFO Luca Maestri earning $15.5 million in 2025 and new CFO Kevan Parekh earning $22.5 million.
