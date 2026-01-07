CES 2026: Philips Hue Line Get New SpatialAware Scenes, Hue Cameras Gain HomeKit Support

Lighting company Signify today announced a new SpatialAware scene feature that's coming to Philips Hue lights. SpatialAware scenes take into account the position of all of the Hue lights in a room, using an algorithm to distribute light in a more natural way.

The savannah sunset scene with SpatialAware The savannah sunset scene with SpatialAware

The SpatialAware feature analyzes the layout of each room in the home with Hue lights, and then lighting scenes are tailored to your personal space. Lighting is meant to feel more immersive and dynamic than before.

The savannah sunset scene without SpatialAware The savannah sunset scene without SpatialAware

Right now, when a Scene Gallery scene is activated, the different colors are randomly sent to different lights without the system knowing where those lights are positioned. SpatialAware allows color to be distributed more intentionally for a more natural look. A scene that's designed to mimic a sunset, for example, will set lamps on one side of the room to warm yellow tones to mimic the setting sun, while lamps on the other side are set to darker shades.

SpatialAware requires the Hue Bridge Pro that came out last year, and it uses an iPhone or iPad camera to scan the room to figure out where each light is located. Scans can be updated with each new light that's added. SpatialAware will be accessible through the Scene Gallery, and it is an optional setting.

At launch, SpatialAware will be compatible with around half of the light scenes available in the Scene Gallery, and it has been designed primarily for nature-based scenes like lake mist, mountain breeze, and savanna sunset.

Along with SpatialAware, Signify is adding support for migrating multiple Hue bridges to a single Bridge Pro during the Bridge Pro setup process, and it is bringing Apple Home support to the Hue Secure camera line.

The Hue Secure Camera, Hue Secure video doorbell, and Hue contact sensors will work with Apple Home in the future, and users will be able to stream live video in picture-in-picture mode on the Apple TV and get real-time alerts using the Apple Home app.

The Hue AI assistant has been updated with the ability to create automations based on natural language user requests, such as "wake me up at 6:45 a.m. every day except on Saturdays," and AI support is expanding to additional languages like Dutch, German, and Spanish.

Automations for lights and accessories are also now listed in the Rooms and Zones they control for easier adjustment, with options to rearrange content to put the most used automations front and center.

The new Hue SpatialAware feature is launching in spring 2026, while Apple Home support is coming in the first quarter of 2026. Multi-bridge migration and AI assistant automations are available now.