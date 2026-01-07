CES 2026: Philips Hue Line Get New SpatialAware Scenes, Hue Cameras Gain HomeKit Support

by

Lighting company Signify today announced a new SpatialAware scene feature that's coming to Philips Hue lights. SpatialAware scenes take into account the position of all of the Hue lights in a room, using an algorithm to distribute light in a more natural way.

hue spatialaware savannah sunsetThe savannah sunset scene with SpatialAware

The SpatialAware feature analyzes the layout of each room in the home with Hue lights, and then lighting scenes are tailored to your personal space. Lighting is meant to feel more immersive and dynamic than before.

hue savannah sunset originalThe savannah sunset scene without SpatialAware

Right now, when a Scene Gallery scene is activated, the different colors are randomly sent to different lights without the system knowing where those lights are positioned. SpatialAware allows color to be distributed more intentionally for a more natural look. A scene that's designed to mimic a sunset, for example, will set lamps on one side of the room to warm yellow tones to mimic the setting sun, while lamps on the other side are set to darker shades.

SpatialAware requires the Hue Bridge Pro that came out last year, and it uses an iPhone or iPad camera to scan the room to figure out where each light is located. Scans can be updated with each new light that's added. SpatialAware will be accessible through the Scene Gallery, and it is an optional setting.

At launch, SpatialAware will be compatible with around half of the light scenes available in the Scene Gallery, and it has been designed primarily for nature-based scenes like lake mist, mountain breeze, and savanna sunset.

Along with SpatialAware, Signify is adding support for migrating multiple Hue bridges to a single Bridge Pro during the Bridge Pro setup process, and it is bringing Apple Home support to the Hue Secure camera line.

The Hue Secure Camera, Hue Secure video doorbell, and Hue contact sensors will work with Apple Home in the future, and users will be able to stream live video in picture-in-picture mode on the Apple TV and get real-time alerts using the Apple Home app.

The Hue AI assistant has been updated with the ability to create automations based on natural language user requests, such as "wake me up at 6:45 a.m. every day except on Saturdays," and AI support is expanding to additional languages like Dutch, German, and Spanish.

Automations for lights and accessories are also now listed in the Rooms and Zones they control for easier adjustment, with options to rearrange content to put the most used automations front and center.

The new Hue SpatialAware feature is launching in spring 2026, while Apple Home support is coming in the first quarter of 2026. Multi-bridge migration and AI assistant automations are available now.

Tags: CES 2026, Philips Hue

Popular Stories

samsung crease less foldable display ces 2026%402x

Foldable iPhone's Crease-Free Display Tech Spotted at CES 2026

Tuesday January 6, 2026 3:04 am PST by
CES 2026 has just provided a first glimpse of the folding display technology that Apple is expected to use in its upcoming foldable iPhone. At the event, Samsung Display briefly showcased its new crease-less foldable OLED panel beside a Galaxy Z Fold 7, and according to SamMobile, which saw the test booth before it was abruptly removed, the new panel "has no crease at all" in comparison. The ...
Read Full Article135 comments
iphone 17 models

No iPhone 18 Launch This Year, Reports Suggest

Thursday January 1, 2026 8:43 am PST by
Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle. Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the iPhone 17 in the lineup as the latest...
Read Full Article116 comments
airpods pro 3 glitter

AirPods New Year's Deals Include Up to $99 Off AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4

Sunday January 4, 2026 8:04 am PST by
Now that the calendar has flipped over into January, steep discounts on popular Apple products have become more rare after the holidays. However, if you didn't get a new pair of AirPods recently and are looking for a model on sale, Amazon does have a few solid second-best prices this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article17 comments
govee floor lamp

CES 2026: Govee Announces New Matter-Connected Ceiling and Floor Lights

Sunday January 4, 2026 5:00 am PST by
Govee today introduced three new HomeKit-compatible lighting products, including the Govee Floor Lamp 3, the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light. The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is the successor to the Floor Lamp 2, and it offers Matter integration with the option to connect to HomeKit. The Floor Lamp 3 offers an upgraded LuminBlend+ lighting system that can reproduce 281...
Read Full Article53 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Year of the Horse Feature

Apple Launches Year of the Horse AirPods Pro 3 for Lunar New Year

Monday January 5, 2026 11:28 am PST by
Apple has designed a limited edition version of the AirPods Pro 3 to celebrate Lunar New Year, and customers in select countries can purchase them starting today. The Year of the Horse Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 feature a unique horse emoji character that's otherwise unavailable. Customers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore are able to buy the AirPods, and they'll be...
Read Full Article13 comments
Belkin 25W Battery magnetic

CES 2026: Belkin Announces Magnetic Ring Power Bank, Modular Dock, and More

Sunday January 4, 2026 3:02 pm PST by
Belkin today announced a range of new charging and connectivity accessories at CES 2026, expanding its portfolio of products aimed at Apple device users. UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring The lineup includes new Qi2 and Qi2.2 wireless chargers, magnetic power banks, a high-capacity laptop battery, and USB-C productivity accessories, with an emphasis on higher charging...
Read Full Article17 comments
m4 macbook air blue 2

iPadOS and macOS 26.2 Double 5GHz Wi-Fi Bandwidth for Wi-Fi 6E Devices

Monday January 5, 2026 1:57 pm PST by
With the release of iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.2, Apple has improved the Wi-Fi speeds for select Macs and iPads that support Wi-Fi 6E. Updated Wi-Fi connectivity specifications are listed in Apple's platform deployment guide. The M4 iPad Pro models, M3 iPad Air models, A17 Pro iPad mini, M2 to M5 MacBook Pro models, M2, M3, and M4 MacBook Air models, and other Wi-Fi 6E Macs and iPads now ...
Read Full Article36 comments
anker new charger 2026

Anker Introduces Pre-Order Discounts on 2026 Nano Chargers, Alongside Big New Year's Sale

Monday January 5, 2026 10:17 am PST by
Anker announced a new series of products at CES this week, and most of them will begin rolling out to customers later in January. A few of these devices, including the Nano Docking Station and 45W Nano Charger, have pre-order discounts on Anker's website, and we're also tracking big discounts in Anker's New Year's sale. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When...
Read Full Article25 comments