CES 2026: LIFX Introduces Matter-Compatible Smart Mirror and Dimmer Switch

LIFX, known for its smart lighting options, debuted a new SuperColor Mirror at CES 2026. The SuperColor Mirror features both front and back lighting options, and it connects to an Apple Home setup using Matter.



There are lighting modes like Make Up Check and Anti-Fog that users can select, plus brightness and color can be adjusted. LIFX says that other Matter-enabled devices can be controlled using three physical buttons that are on the mirror.

The mirror features polychrome blended color technology with multiple lighting zones. Like other SuperColor LIFX products, the mirror's lights can shift and morph smoothly between different colors, and there are color effects like flame and paint.

The SuperColor Mirror and other LIFX devices will get a Thread upgrade later in 2026, so they can connect to Matter over Thread in addition to Wi-Fi.

LIFX is launching new Smart Dimmer switches that include four customizable buttons and a built-in 8-zone light bar. The Dimmer Switch has Matter support and it is designed to work with both smart and traditional lights. There are single tap, double tap, and long press gestures, so it can perform multiple tasks when assigned to activate scenes.

The Smart Dimmer includes dimming support for LED, Halogen, or incandescent bulbs, along with full scene and effect control for LIFX lights. With the Matter integration, it should also be able to control other Matter-connected lights.

There are also new affordable Matter-connected smart lighting options that are available from LIFX. The Everyday A19 LED Light Bulb features 800 lumens and support for multiple colors, while the 20-foot Everyday Lightstrip features 24 addressable zones for flowing effects and a 4-button physical controller for activating scenes. The Everyday Bulb is priced at $23 for two and it is available now from Amazon, while the Everyday Lightstrip will launch later in January.

The Smart Dimmer is set to launch in the second quarter of 2026 for $30. The SuperColor Mirror will also come out in the second quarter, but pricing has yet to be announced.