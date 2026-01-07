CES 2026: The Ultraloq Bolt Sense Smart Lock Uses Palm Vein and Facial Recognition to Unlock Your Door

The Xthings Ultraloq Bolt Sense is a smart lock that incorporates biometric authentication and Matter support. The Bolt Sense is able to identify a person through 3D facial recognition and palm vein authentication.



Xthings says the dual biometric approach is meant to be more secure than traditional biometric unlocking methods, but it may also exist because few companies have managed to master facial recognition as accurate as Face ID. The extra palm scan, which identifies an individual's sub-surface vein pattern, ensures that facial recognition won't fail. With biometric unlocking, users can open the door hands-free, and the palm scan works even when the hands are wet.

The Bolt Sense combines biometric unlocking with active approach sensing, advanced infrared, and adaptive low-light performance, so it works in the daytime and at night.

Xthings isn't launching the Ultraloq Bolt Sense until the second quarter of 2026, but the Ultraloq Bolt Mission, a Matter-enabled smart lock with Ultra Wideband, is available for purchase as of today. The $300 Bolt Mission uses UWB for automatic hands-free unlocking as the homeowner approaches.

It also supports unlocking via the Apple Home app, NFC, the Ultraloq app, a PIN, a physical key, or the Apple Watch. It does not support Apple Home Key, and the UWB only works with the Ultraloq app. The Bolt Mission uses 8 AA batteries that need to be replaced every six months, or users can purchase a rechargeable lithium battery pack that lasts for up to 1.5 years before it needs to be charged.

Along with the two Bolt locks, Xthings also debuted the Latch 7 Pro, a latch-style smart lock that will support Matter over Thread and Aliro, a universal smart lock standard that Apple is involved in. It's set to launch later this year.