CES 2026: SwitchBot Announces Household Robot, Matter Smart Lock and More

SwitchBot, known for its Matter-enabled smart vacuums and other smart home products, today introduced the Onero H1, a robot that is meant to automate household chores.



The AI robot has a rolling base, a tube-shaped body, and flexible arms. SwitchBot says that it is designed to learn, adapt, and work in coordination with existing SwitchBot robots like vacuums. It does not have a single function, and is instead meant to adapt to multiple cleaning scenarios.

The Onero H1 combines visual perception, depth awareness, and tactile feedback to understand an object's position, shape, and interaction states, which SwitchBot claims is important for contact-intensive household tasks. It can grasp, push, open, and organize, though SwitchBot has not detailed specific tasks that it can complete. SwitchBot is showing off the robot at CES, and says it will be available for pre-order soon.

Along with the H1, SwitchBot is debuting the AI MindClip, a voice-based knowledge engine that records meetings, conversations, and everyday moments. Integrated AI provides structured summaries, to-do lists, and a searchable personal knowledge base. SwitchBot says the MindClip is meant to serve as a "second brain," and with a subscription-based AI cloud service, it allows users to pull up past discussions and reminders on-demand.



SwitchBot is also debuting the Lock Vista Series, a Matter-compatible smart lock that integrates with Apple Home and offers facial recognition capabilities for unlocking a door hands-free. It has DualPower and DualBackup systems with a high-capacity rechargeable battery and a long-life backup battery. A separate Lock Vista Pro also includes palm vein recognition capabilities as an alternative biometric option.



Other SwitchBot products being shown off at CES include the SwitchBot Weather Station with a 7.5-inch e-ink display and built-in sensors, and the Obboto, an expressive globe light that uses AI to offer music visualization and mood animations through 2,900 integrated LEDs. It is able to display time and weather through light patterns, and it provides interactive pixel art and ambiance modes for sleep, focus, and relaxation.

More information about SwitchBot's upcoming devices can be found on the SwitchBot website.