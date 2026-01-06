CES 2026: Birdbuddy Debuts New Smart Bird Feeders

Birdbuddy debuted two new smart bird feeders, which are successors to its existing bird feeder options. The Birdbuddy 2 and the Birdbuddy 2 mini are set to launch later this year.



The $199 Birdbuddy 2 features 2K HDR video, a wider field of view, dual integrated solar power, better audio, an improved extended perch, and more seed capacity. It was shown off earlier this year, and pre-orders have sold out, but it is set to launch in February 2026.

There is a redesigned circular camera housing with options for mounting the camera in portrait or landscape orientation, and slow-motion recording is available. For the first time, an included microphone can record and identify birdsongs, with species identification taking into account audio.

The $129 Birdbuddy 2 Mini has the same core camera technology as the Birdbuddy 2, but it comes in a simpler enclosure that's designed for first time smart bird feeder users and those with smaller yards or balconies. It has a smaller seed capacity, but comes with an easy-refill roof. A solar panel is an optional add-on. The Birdbuddy 2 Mini will be available for order around mid-2026, with a launch to follow later in the year.



Birdbuddy is also showcasing the Petal Smart Nature Camera, which was introduced on Kickstarter last year. It is designed to identify birds and insects, and it can be placed anywhere outdoors. Petal cameras are set to ship out this summer.

More information is available on the Birdbuddy website.