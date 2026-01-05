iPadOS and macOS 26.2 Double 5GHz Wi-Fi Bandwidth for Wi-Fi 6E Devices

With the release of iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.2, Apple has improved the Wi-Fi speeds for select Macs and iPads that support Wi-Fi 6E. Updated Wi-Fi connectivity specifications are listed in Apple's platform deployment guide.



The M4 iPad Pro models, M3 iPad Air models, A17 Pro iPad mini, M2 to M5 MacBook Pro models, ‌M2‌, M3, and M4 MacBook Air models, and other Wi-Fi 6E Macs and iPads now support 160MHz maximum channel bandwidth when connected to 5GHz Wi-Fi networks, the same theoretical maximum throughput supported by 6GHz networks. Previously, these devices were limited to 80MHz.

In ideal conditions, a 160MHz maximum means that iPad and Mac users should see faster file transfers, quicker uploads, and smoother streaming. Wi-Fi 6E devices can take advantage of 6GHz networks, but 5GHz networks remain far more common. 6GHz networks require new router hardware, along with a machine that can take advantage of a 6GHz network.

With the upgrade, Wi-Fi 6E devices that connect to a 5GHz network can get throughput approaching peak 6GHz speeds without having to connect to a 6GHz network. Users who have a Wi-Fi 6 or 6E setup that supports 160MHz on 5GHz networks will be able to take advantage of the bandwidth improvement. Macs that have the updated 160MHz bandwidth limit will not see improvements when connected to 5GHz routers limited to 80MHz.

Though 5GHz bandwidth has improved on select Macs and iPads, 6GHz networks still have the benefit of less congestion and more spectrum.

(Thanks, Johnie!)