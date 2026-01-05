CES 2026: OWC Launches 2-Meter Thunderbolt 5 Cable for Macs

OWC today announced the launch of a fully certified 2-meter Thunderbolt 5 cable, which OWC says is the longest Thunderbolt 5 cable available for Macs and PCs.



The cable has been certified by Thunderbolt and independent testing labs, and it meets the full Thunderbolt 5 specification. It offers up to 80Gb/s bi-directional data performance, up to 120Gb/s video streaming performance for multiple displays, and 240W power delivery.

The 2-meter cable is priced at $80, and it joins OWC's other Thunderbolt 5 cables in 0.3m, 0.8m, and 1m lengths. It is available from the OWC website.

At CES, OWC is also debuting an 8TB Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD that supports transfer speeds of up to 6000MB/s, and a capacity expansion for the ThunderBlade X12 RAID SSD. It now supports up to 12 16TB SSDs for up to 192TB of storage, double the prior limit.