CES 2026: Anker Unveils Soundcore Sleep Earbuds, Eufy HomeKit Smart Lock and More

Anker is showing off a long list of new products under its Eufy and Soundcore brands at CES 2026, ranging from new camera options to new sleep buds.



The $300 Matter-enabled Smart Lock E40 is able to integrate with Apple Home, and it offers 3D face recognition for unlocking a door with a facial scan. It includes a 2K HD camera so it doubles as a security camera complete with night vision and wide-angle coverage. There is a 15,000 mAh main battery in the E40, and an 800 mAh backup battery.

The $280 Video Doorbell S4 is equipped with OmniTrack technology to detect and track people, adjusting the zoom to keep visitors in frame as they approach the door. It features a 180-degree horizontal and vertical field-of-view for panoramic surveillance, and the 3K camera allows for monitoring from up to 26 feet away.



Eufy's $200 Solar Wall Light Cam S4 offers 4K color night vision and an f/1.6 lens for clear images even in low light. The camera can be adjusted vertically by up to 45 degrees to eliminate blind spots, and it can be charged with a 2W solar panel or a 10,000 mAh battery. Multiple lighting modes are available, including daily lighting, security lighting, and festive lighting.



Under the Soundcore brand, Anker is debuting the $180 AeroFit 2 Pro, which it describes as dual-form earbuds that allow for open-ear listening and Active Noise Cancellation in one product. The earbuds are designed to cut down on noise in loud environments while still allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings.



The $200 Soundcore Sleep A30 Special earbuds feature a triple noise reduction system that blends Active Noise Cancellation, passive isolation, and adaptive snore masking to cut down on sleep interruptions. Anker is partnering with Calm to make Calm Sleep Stories available through the Soundcore app.



Anker's AeroFit 2 Pro and Sleep A30 Special earbuds are available from the Soundcore website starting today.

The Smart Lock E40 is launching in the first quarter of 2026 at Home Depot, while the Video Doorbell S4 and the Solar Wall Light Cam S4 will be available from the Eufy website in the first quarter.